NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio could soon win another major WWE title, predicts veteran (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently stated that he wants to see Dominik Mysterio win the United States Championship from his father and WWE legend Rey Mysterio.

The father-son duo first went to war at Night One of WrestleMania 39 in what turned out to be one of the best matches of the premium live event. Though they have gone their separate ways, with Dominik competing on RAW and Rey performing on SmackDown, fans are still waiting to see them clash again in WWE.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter explained that though Dominik Mysterio is already the NXT North American Champion, he also wants him to win the US Title from his father, Rey Mysterio. The veteran journalist believes that WWE needs to focus on further building The Judgment Day member as the star of tomorrow.

"What I wanna see with Dominik is I wanna see him win the US Title from his dad [Rey Mysterio] and be the NXT North American Champion and get the US Title. You've got to keep building the Dominik character up," said Bill Apter. [31:32 - 31:48]

Logan Paul wants to team with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

A few days back on his podcast, IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul pitched an idea for a massive tag team featuring him and Dominik Mysterio.

The social media sensation mentioned how The Judgment Day member couldn't speak a line without the crowd raining down boos on him. He believes he and Dominik could join hands and become the most hated duo in all of wrestling.

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom. Because Dom is a super heel right now. Dominik cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul also mentioned that his and Dominik's histories were intertwined, as they made their WrestleMania debuts the same year and in the same match.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio should win the WWE United States Title from Rey Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

