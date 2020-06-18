NXT North American Championship match set for next week; Winner gets a shot at Adam Cole

The title pictures in NXT are getting very crowded.

Which Superstar will advance to face Adam Cole on July 8th?

Keith Lee is going to be a busy man.

NXT has set itself up wonderfully for the next few weeks. Keith Lee is set to defend his NXT North American Championship next week against both Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano. But that's not all, folks!

William Regal added the stipulation that whomever walks away with the North American Championship would face Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in a Winner Takes All match for the July 8th episode of NXT.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee will defend the #WWENXT #NATitle against @JohnnyGargano & @FinnBalor!



Whoever walks away as the champion from that match will face @AdamColePro on July 8th in a CHAMPION vs. CHAMPION 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑨𝑲𝑬𝑺 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯! pic.twitter.com/FxFm070sG0 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020

Big moves made in the NXT Championship scene

Things have been heating up over the last two weeks regarding the NXT and North American Championships. The level of talent is overwhelming with Lee, Balor, Gargano, Cole and Karrion Kross all staking a claim to one or both of the titles.

Cole was confronted backstage by Keith Lee regarding the hourglass left ringside by Scarlett. Lee approached the leader of the Undisputed Era and shattered the hourglass. The Limitless One had a message for Cole.

"It's not gonna be Kross that takes that championship away from you. IT'S GONNA BE ME." - @RealKeithLee to #WWENXT Champion @AdamColePro



Huge night for @jtimberlake. pic.twitter.com/PT3ReHFhXS — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 18, 2020

The heat was turned up even more so as Cole went to the ring to address those who were targeting him. Before he could leave, however, the likes of Lee, Balor and Gargano all made their way to the party.

When all was said and done, William Regal solved the problem by booking Lee to defend his title against Gargano and Balor on next week's NXT. He also dropped the bombshell that the winner of next week's match would then face Adam Cole in a Winner Takes All match on July 8th. Conspicuous by his absence was Karrion Kross. Will he have a bigger role to play in this angle or will he bide his time? Tick tock.