New champion Roxanne Perez left hurt after a mysterious attack before NXT show 

Newly-crowned NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez was attacked in the parking lot by an unknown assailant ahead of the latest episode of the show.

The team of Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez made history recently after they defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Tag Team Title. One person who wasn't happy with the result was Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose. Now that they're slated to face each other for the women's title, Perez was mysteriously attacked before this week's episode.

During the show's opening, Perez was seen writhing in pain while officials assisted her. Cora Jade, who looked distraught at the scene, was also present alongside her partner.

As the show went back inside, the commentary team suggested that this was done by Mandy Rose. This was due to the threat the women's champion sent out before their title clash, where she said that Perez might not make it to the show.

Cora Jade then made a backstage appearance during the show. During the short interview, the 21-year-old expressed some strong feelings and called out the trio for their supposed attack.

Later on, in the show, cameras showed Perez still in the care of medical personnel with Jade beside her. With her current condition, it's still a question of whether she can make it to her title bout against Mandy Rose.

