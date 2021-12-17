"I’d love to work with him, it would be a war" - Current NXT Superstar is ready to step up to Brock Lesnar

Is NXT's Bron Breakker on a collision course with Brock Lesnar?

Bron Breakker was the latest guest on WWE El Brunch to discuss all things NXT 2.0. When the subject of Brock Lesnar came up, Breakker revealed he met him a few years ago during an episode of WWE RAW and said Lesnar is someone he'd love to work with in the future.

"I met him [in] like 2017. I went backstage to RAW when I was in college. I met him there," Bron Breakker revealed. "As a performer, I haven't ran into him. I'd love to work with Brock. He's an animal. Like Roddy [Strong], he would elevate me, force me to elevate and bring my game up. It would be a war."

Bron Breakker calls Roderick Strong a top performer in WWE NXT 2.0

While it might be a while before Bron Breakker steps into the ring with Brock Lesnar, he's still turning heads on Tuesday nights. Breakker had a tremendous main event match this week against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong, a wrestler that Breakker seems to have a great deal of respect for.

"Roderick Strong, he's a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where it's due, he's a very elite superstar. He's very elite," Bron Breakker said. "He brings the best out of his opponents. That's all I can really say about him is that he's elite. He's a top performer. All the respect to Roddy. It was an old school slugfest. I was thankful for the opportunity."

What do you make of Bron Breakker's comments? Would you like to see the WWE NXT 2.0 star step into the ring with The Beast Incarnate? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

