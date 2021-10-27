Indi Hartwell reveals what changed backstage in WWE NXT 2.0 [Exclusive]

WWE launched a new version of NXT under the banner of NXT 2.0 last month. It saw an injection of color and some fresh faces, with a new look and presentation. A plethora of changes were made to the product and certainly raised intrigue among the audience in regards to any possible changes backstage.

Former NXT Women's Tag Team champion Indi Hartwell is one of the superstars who has been a part of both the latest versions of the brand. Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, she revealed that she didn't feel much difference because she had been doing the same thing but stated that she was happy for a lot of fellow superstars who had some screen time.

"For me, it hasn't been too different. I'm still kind of doing the same thing but it's really gratifying to see a lot of the people I trained with, in the performance center who are now getting opportunities on TV, and a lot of them, who, you know, haven't been there for so long but have roughed their butts off to get a spot on TV. So now people like Bron Breakker and Tony D'Angelo and Trick Williams, they're all getting a chance to shine on TV. So that's really cool to see. So, that's probably my favorite thing about NXT 2.0.", Indi Hartwell said.

She further added that the injection of fresh faces was the only thing that changed backstage.

"Yeah, I think the only thing that's changed with backstage is that there are a lot of new faces so, you know, the more the merrier."

You can watch the entire interview below:

Halloween Havoc is the first pay-per-view of NXT 2.0

The first pay-per-view of NXT 2.0, Halloween Havoc features a loaded card with several championship and stipulation-based matches. There are also several debuts planned for the show.

Overall, the new version of NXT has delivered well so far and it promises only to get better. It will be interesting to see if any title changes take place to establish the credibility of newer stars such as Bron Breakker, who has been creating waves amongst the audience.

WWE NXT @WWENXT Everything is on the line TOMORROW night at #HalloweenHavoc ! Which match do you think will have the WWE Universe talking? #WWENXT Everything is on the line TOMORROW night at #HalloweenHavoc! Which match do you think will have the WWE Universe talking? #WWENXT https://t.co/UJe5R6K2Fx

Do you think Bron Breakker will beat Tomasso Ciampa for the title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If any quotes are being used from this article please embed the video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Kevin Christopher Sullivan

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of NXT 2.0? Yes, I think it's a nice change. No, I want the old NXT back. 2 votes so far