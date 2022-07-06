The Rock's daughter sends a message to NXT Superstar

Ava Raine, The Rock's daughter, cheered on Wendy Choo during her match at NXT: The Great American Bash.

The latest episode of the developmental brand featured a backstage altercation between Wendy Choo and Tiffany Stratton. Choo blindsided Stratton while she was getting her makeup, which led to a sudden match that saw Tiffanny come out victorious.

One of the people who tuned in for this week's episode was Ava Raine. The fourth-generation superstar took to Twitter and expressed her admiration for Choo.

"wendy i ❤ u #NXTGAB" the post reads.

Check out the tweet below:

Simone Johnson changed her wrestling name to Ava Raine not too long ago. She signed with WWE in February 2020 and joined the Performance Center where she was the first-ever fourth-generation superstar on their list. With a new look paired with an official wrestling name, much speculation has started that she is about to make her debut soon.

Fans are awaiting for the debut of Ava Raine on NXT

Despite the tweet centering around Wendy, some fans questioned when she would step inside the ring. A fan even mentioned the possibility that she will debut soon since JD McDougnaugh will make his for next week:

Jeremy Carter @Jedipirate84 @AvaRaineWWE JD McDougnaugh is debuting next week. I hope you are the next debut coming. @AvaRaineWWE JD McDougnaugh is debuting next week. I hope you are the next debut coming.

Some fans showed their support for Wendy Choo as well, where they called the superstar "fun":

However, some instead took a different route and showed support to Tiffany. They told Ava to join their team instead:

It looks like The Bloodline is not limited to the main roster anymore. When Ava debuts in NXT, she could join forces with Solo Sikoa. The brother of the undisputed tag team champions The Usos.

For now, fans are eagerly anticipating what Ava is capable of inside the ring. Besides that, it would be interesting to see how her career will progress once she finally debuts.

