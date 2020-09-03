NXT scores big numbers for Super Tuesday show without competition from AEW

NXT's Super Tuesday episode scored big in the viewership numbers as the show drew 849,000 viewers on the USA Network, which was up from last week's figure of 824,000.

When it comes to the 18-49 demographic, the Super Tuesday show got a 0.26 rating in comparison to the 0.24 rating for last week.

The Super Tuesday episode was the third-highest rated show of 2020. The episode ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150 and #60 in terms of the viewership. Last week's episode was #83 in the viewership and #24 overall.

NXT: 849,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 2, 2020

This was the third week in a row in which NXT aired a show without any competition from AEW, and it may have helped the Black-and-Gold brand maintain their strong numbers.

It’s abundantly clear that for the good of the wrestling business NXT and AEW should air on different days. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 2, 2020

What happened on the Super Tuesday episode of NXT?

This week's NXT kicked off with a six-man tag team Street Fight between Legado del Fantasma and the team of Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott & Breezango. The babyfaces picked up the win at the end of a fast-paced and all-action matchup.

Candice LeRae defeated Kacy Catanzaro in a relatively short match, which was done to push forward LeRae's storyline with Tegan Nox.

Bronson Reed suffered a loss to Timothy Thatcher after Austin Theory showed up and attacked Reed during the match.

The special Super Tuesday episode was all about the high-profile main event. Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were involved in a gruelling 4-way 60-minute IronMan Match to determine the new NXT Champion.

At the end of an eventful main event, the scores were tied between Cole and Balor, who had both scored two pinfalls each.

William Regal announced that Adam Cole and Finn Balor would face each other in a 'Sudden Death' singles match on next week's episode of NXT.

The upcoming episode will also take place on Tuesday, and it will also feature a massive Steel Cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez.

The viewership and ratings for both NXT and AEW have been high when the shows have aired on different days, and the same should be expected for next week's episodes as well.