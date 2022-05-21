×
Popular NXT Superstar unveils new name in SmackDown segment with Adam Pearce 

Adam Pearce is an on-screen WWE official
Matthew Serocki
Modified May 21, 2022 07:21 AM IST
SmackDown added another new face to the roster as former NXT Superstar LA Knight appeared on the blue brand. He introduced himself to Adam Pearce backstage under the new name Max Dupri.

Dupri told Pearce that he runs Maximum Male Models, a male modeling agency. He also claimed that his clients could headline Fashion Week in Paris or even WrestleMania. However, it should be noted that none of his clients were introduced during the interaction.

The former NXT Superstar went on to say that he has signed a contract with WWE official Sonya Deville. However, Pearce informed the new star that he was unaware of the deal and that Deville was no longer a WWE official.

Previously, Dupri has managed Mace and Mansoor during dark segments of previous episodes of SmackDown.

The man formerly known as LA Knight spent time in NXT as both a heel and a face. He won the Million Dollar Championship and competed in the latest WarGames event. His last match on the developmental brand came against Gunther at Stand and Deliver.

It remains to be seen how Knight's new gimmick will fare on SmackDown and which superstars will be revealed as his clients in the weeks to come.

Edited by Debottam Saha
