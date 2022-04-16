Top NXT star debuts as Mace's manager before SmackDown; Big character change after 1.5 years

Former RETRIBUTION member Mace seemingly underwent a character change before the latest episode of SmackDown.

It's been a while since the former Dio Maddin has been on WWE TV. After Maddin left his main roster commentary role, he returned as part of the exciting RETRIBUTION faction. However, things didn't work out, and he, along with the remaining members of the faction, are floundering on the main roster.

RETRIBUTION seemed to be an exciting fresh start for Dio Maddin as he emerged with a new personality by the name of Mace. However, things didn't work out, and it was only a matter of time before they disbanded. The former RETRIBUTION then spent a good chunk of 2021 in a tag team alongside T-BAR. The brand split would mark the end of their tag team run together.

Before the April 15th episode of SmackDown, NXT star LA Knight debuted as a manager for the former RETRIBUTION member. Based on the image on Twitter, it appears that the former Dio Maddin has had a significant character change as well.

iBeast @ibeastIess LA Knight is finished LA Knight is finished 😭😭 https://t.co/hXTlCWwmhA

Is Mace and LA Knight an experimental partnership?

Given that it took place before SmackDown happened, LA Knight's partnership with Mace could simply be going through the testing phase.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the pairing happen a few times on dark segments or matches to test the waters and see what works.

While many fans may not like the idea of LA Knight being solely a manager, his impressive mic skills might be the reason why he is potentially being paired with a superstar like the former RETRIBUTION member.

It's a tried and tested formula that works, and it will be interesting to see what his role eventually is when he is called up to the main roster.

