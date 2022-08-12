NXT star posts apology following Sasha Banks drama

WWE NXT star Amari Miller was in the spotlight on Twitter recently for the wrong reasons.

Miller, who has been a regular on the developmental brand, was in hot water when she posted a tweet regarding Sasha Banks. The post received huge backlash which led to her deleting the post and her Twitter account.

She recently reactivated her account to post an apology, in the hope of extinguishing the firestorm she started, claiming the whole situation was a learning experience.

"I didn’t mean bad intentions with what I had said but I do want to apologize. I meant something super well and it came across horribly. I want to sincerely apologize to everyone. I also have to understand that posting on a social media platform can sound one way to me," she tweeted

Miller was most recently part of the battle royal to decide the #1 contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship on the July 19 episode of the brand. The match was won by a returning Zoey Stark.

What did NXT's Amari Miller do to cause all this drama in the first place

A tweet made by Amari Miller caused a huge backlash yesterday.

She took to Twitter on August 10, congratulating Ember Moon (Athena in AEW) for being the first ever African American NXT Women's Champion, following it but making it a goal to make that number two by becoming the champion herself.

Fans quickly pointed out the distinction belongs to Sasha Banks, who won the title back in 2014. This is the explanation she gave about that fact -

"No thanks:) Sasha is German and black I said African American:)" Amari said in a now deleted tweet

This response caused a major backlash. So, instead of apologizing (which she would later do, she doubled down on her stance, ahe would write -

"For everyone on Twitter Fully Black NXT champion (Ember Moon) Im aware what I posted Sasha is great and legendary for sure let’s never forget!"

Shortly after the tweet blew up, she deleted her account, before returning to the site to post an apology.

With reports and rumors swirling around about Sasha Banks possibly returning to WWE, the company would certainly not want any more controversy attached to her name. Miller on the other hand, can now leave the controversy behind, learning valuable lessons from it.

