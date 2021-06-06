"He was impressed with my work"- Top NXT Star recalls meeting Bret Hart in Puerto Rico

In the early years, NXT was considered to be a developmental territory for future WWE Superstars. However, NXT has gone on to become much more than just a training ground and has morphed into the third brand for WWE.

Wrestlers in NXT wow fans on a weekly basis with their amazing in-ring ability. According to current NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, fans aren't the only ones impressed by his performance inside the squared circle.

In an interview with Michael Morales of Lucha Libre Online, Karrion Kross recalled the time he went to Puerto Rico to work with El Profe, where he also met WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart:

"I totally did recognize [El Profe] right away and it was very cool. He was a very nice guy. The entire event was awesome." Kross added, "I mean, it was great. We had all the ingredients to have the perfect mix of drama and good stories throughout the entire night.

"I met Bret Hart formerly that night as well. I had a really interesting conversation with him there. He was impressed with my work, which was unbelievably flattering at the time and we've built a report since then." Karrion Kross went on, "I've tried to stay in touch with them as often as possible within reason. I don't want to suffocate the guy. It was very cool. El Profe was a sweetheart as well."

NXT Champion Karrion Kross also shared his thoughts on his first match in Puerto Rico

Karrion Kross wrestled his first match in Puerto Rico on 23 November 2019 in a singles bout against Brian Cage. The match took place on the event Fight Forever: Tribute to Bret Hart. Kross won the match via disqualification.

In the same interview with Michael Morales, NXT Champion Karrion Kross discussed his debut match in Puerto Rico as El Profe as his manager:

"It was amazing. I've always felt like, not to be overdramatic, but I've always felt like the universe, when you believe a certain way in a certain set of core principles, it aligns you with them." Kross added, "If you stay true to them. I just always found that in very strange ways, life always brings me full circle to these types of points. I don't know, just to be able to perform in Puerto Rico.

"It felt like I was coming full circle with a part of myself. Just where part of my family came from. To be there and perform and stuff like that. My grandfather is long gone, but I felt him them with me that day in just a very strange way." Karrion Kross went on, "My family was very proud to be able to say: ‘Our grandson or son, was able to do that’. It was very cool. It just felt very fulfilling."

Kross was signed to NXT the following year where he currently is the top star of the show as the NXT Champion.

