NXT star reveals Raquel Gonzalez could be out of action for 4-6 weeks

Raquel is a former NXT Women's Champion
Raquel is a former NXT Women's Champion
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Modified Mar 16, 2022 08:58 AM IST
News

After being cost a NXT Women's Tag Team title shot by Toxic Attraction, it seems that Raquel Gonzalez's fortunes have gone from bad to worse. Cora Jade revealed on the latest episode of the show that Gonzalez has sustained an injury.

Toxic Attraction attacked Gonzalez during the semi-finals of the Women's Dusty Cup match between Gonzalez & Jade vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai last week. It was during this attack that the NXT star was injured.

During a backstage interview tonight, Cora Jade then revealed the injury news. Jade also revealed that her Dusty Cup partner will be out of action for four to six weeks.

With the #DustyClassic finals in sight, @RaquelWWE & @CoraJadeWWE battle it out against @therealestwendy & @DakotaKai_WWE. #WWENXT https://t.co/TzLXegdngj

The latest episode the show saw the scrappy youngster trap all members of Toxic Attraction as they looked for their titles. Mandy Rose was the last one, but she turned the tables on Jade. The situation ended with the women's champion essentially accepting Jade's challenge for a title match at Stand & Deliver.

What are the futures of Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in NXT?

The two unlikely tag team partners are on different trajectories in their careers. Raquel Gonzalez was positioned as the top female superstar in the division before the reboot. She beat Io Shirai for the women's championship before losing it to Rose following the relaunch of the brand as NXT 2.0.

Cora Jade debuted last year and has been one of the top faces in the women's division. She had memorable showings at WarGames and during the Women's Dusty Cup tournament.

Gonzalez has done all she can in the developmental brand, so she could be slated for a call-up to the main roster. The timetable for her injury could put her in line for a post-WrestleMania appearance. The injury could, of course, be a storyline way to write her off of TV.

It’s my time now. #WWENXT #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/UImJfHJlLV

However, things play out, the next time we see Gonzalez, it might be on Monday or Friday nights. Jade, on the other hand, has a date with Rose at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.

Do you think Raquel Gonzalez will get a main roster call-;up soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha






