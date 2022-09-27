Photo: 21-year-old star says Bron Breakker is the love of her life 

Former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade recently shared a photo of herself and Bron Breakker on social media with an expressive caption.

The couple got the entire wrestling world talking when they made their relationship public several weeks ago. They're both in their early twenties and are currently signed to WWE, competing on the NXT brand. Cora Jade held tag team gold with her former best friend and current rival Roxanne Perez while Bron is the unified NXT Champion.

The developmental brand's resident power couple is seemingly happily in love. Cora Jade posted a photo of both of them on an outing on Instagram, proclaiming him as the love of her life.

"Love of my life," wrote Jade.

Bron Breakker is set to defend his WWE NXT Championship against JD McDonagh

Last week on NXT 2.0, JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in the main event to become the number one contender for the NXT Championship. After the bout, Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance and had a staredown with the two men.

At World's Collide, Breakker defeated Bate to unify the NXT and NXT United Kingdom Championships. Dragonuv never lost the NXT UK Title, as he was forced to relinquish it due to injury. This means we could see him take on Breakker and JD McDonagh in a triple threat match or he could face the winner of the match in a singles bout for the NXT Title.

Bron Breakker is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner. He has the potential to become a big star in WWE, as there's a lot of things he could achieve on the main roster.

