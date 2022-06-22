NXT Superstar betrays Tony D'Angelo to help Carmelo Hayes retain North American Title

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT 2.0, Carmelo Hayes defended his North American title against Tony D'Angelo in the main event.

D'Angelo challenged Hayes for the North American Title last week on the developmental show. The two men had a back-and-forth over who was better before Hayes was granted the title shot.

The two men started the bout with some high-octane action as they looked to gain the upper hand. Hayes was in control as he took advantage of a distracted D'Angelo. Meanwhile, Trick Williams, who was at ringside, was kept quiet by Escobar and the other stooges.

At the end of the match, Santos Escobar betrayed D'Angelo to ensure that the latter won't leave the arena as the new North American Champion. When D'Angelo was lying by the apron, he asked Escobar to hand him a pair of brass knuckles.

Escobar did pull out the knuckles, but instead, he slid them to Hayes, who used it to knock the Don out cold and then covered him to get the pinfall.

WWE NXT @WWENXT



#WWENXT @TonyDangeloWWE @EscobarWWE "If I walk out of here and I'm NOT NXT North American Champion, there's going to be hell to pay." "If I walk out of here and I'm NOT NXT North American Champion, there's going to be hell to pay."#WWENXT @TonyDangeloWWE @EscobarWWE https://t.co/6T0svBmriU

Earlier in the night, The Mexican was warned by D'Angelo that if the latter doesn't walk out as the North American champion by the end of the show, there would be consequences.

But, not one to bend to the will of others, Escobar ensured that his current boss would lose the match.

NXT commentator Wade Barrett called during the end of the match that Escobar had broken the "omerta," which is better known as the sacred vow of silence and servitude in Italian Mafiosi lingo.

It remains to be seen what consequences await Escobar and LDF on next week's NXT show.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far