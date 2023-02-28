NXT Superstar blames Shawn Michaels for his disappointing WWE 2K23 rating

NXT Superstar Grayson Waller has blamed Shawn Michaels for his ratings in the WWE 2K23 video game.

The Aussie will make his video game debut in the 2K series alongside other NXT stars, including Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes, when it launches in March next month. Waller is currently involved in an angle with The Heartbreak Kid. He invited the latter to his Waller Effect talk show at the Roadblock event.

2K recently released a video clip of NXT wrestlers reacting to their WWE 2K23 overall rating. Grayson Waller was rated 81 out of 100, which he didn't seem thrilled with. In a quote retweet, he accused Shawn Michaels of being responsible for the unsatisfactory rating he received.

"Mr Michaels must have decided on the ratings this year," said Waller.

Shawn Michaels and WWE reportedly have plans for Dragon Lee to debut against Grayson Waller

It was confirmed various weeks ago that Mexican wrestler Dragon Lee had signed a contract with WWE and would report to NXT. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion is yet to appear on WWE programming.

According to a report by WRKD, Dragon Lee may be brought into NXT by HBK to counter the ongoing threat of Grayson Waller.

"As many fans have speculated, the idea of Shawn Michaels forcing Grayson Waller to face off against a debuting Dragon Lee has indeed been discussed."

WWE 2K23, the latest instalment in the video game series, is set to be released very soon. The Deluxe and Icon Edition is slated for March 14, while the standard edition will be released on March 17. 16-time world champion John Cena is the cover star of the game.

