Shawn Michaels and WWE reportedly have begun discussions regarding rumored debut of top 27-year-old star 

It has been reported that Shawn Michaels and other WWE officials are keen to bring in top Mexican star Dragon Lee to TV very soon.

The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion signed for World Wrestling Entertainment last December after competing in a hard-fought match in his native country.

Whilst his signing has been confirmed, Lee is yet to appear in a WWE ring. However, earlier on Friday, WRKD reported that the masked star may be brought in to NXT by HBK to counter the ongoing threat of Grayson Waller.

"As many fans have speculated, the idea of Shawn Michaels forcing Grayson Waller to face off against a debuting Dragon Lee has indeed been discussed."

The Heartbreak Kid will be a guest on the Australian's self-titled show, The Grayson Waller Effect, at NXT Roadblock on Tuesday, March 7th. Such a big stage would make for a great place for Dragon Lee to make his debut.

Grayson Waller takes another shot at Shawn Michaels

Ahead of this week's episode of NXT, the Aussie performer took another verbal jab at the showstopper as their war of words continues.

With Michaels banning Grayson Waller from this week's most recent episode of NXT, the 32-year-old star posted a video on social media stating that HBK "hates ratings."

"Unfortunately, any real superstar on the roster is not going to be there tonight. Because once again Mr. Michaels has banned Grayson Waller from NXT television. I guess that lad hates ratings," Waller said. [0:06 - 0:16] H/T (Sportskeeda)

Despite being banned from NXT, Waller did appear during the show this week. He highjacked the broadcast from the production truck, as he looked to take a play out of Michaels' book from his days as part of D-Generation X.

