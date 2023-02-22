"I guess that lad hates writing" - Top star takes a cheap shot at Shawn Michaels ahead of a WWE show

WWE star Grayson Waller took a cheeky dig at Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of tonight's NXT show.

Grayson Waller was upset after losing to Bron Breakker on NXT Vengeance Day. He interrupted Shawn Michaels' media call and continued yelling at him until Matt Bloom appeared and pulled him away.

Tyler Bate took issue with Waller's disrespect for the WWE legend two weeks ago and challenged him to a match last week on NXT. Bate defeated the 32-year-old WWE star in a hard-fought battle.

Grayson Waller was visibly upset after the match and argued with Michaels backstage at WWE. Due to back-to-back heated backstage altercations, the WWE Hall of Famer has given Waller a day off this week as a punishment.

The 32-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to vent his frustrations and took a cheap shot at Shawn Michaels, stating that he hates writing for NXT.

"Unfortunately, any real superstar on the roster is not going to be there tonight. Because once again Mr. Michaels has banned Grayson Waller from NXT television. I guess that lad hates writing," Waller said. [0:06 - 0:16]

You can check out his tweet below:

WWE appears to be planning a future program featuring the Hall of Famer and Waller. It remains to be seen how Michaels will respond to Grayson Waller for his cheap shot on social media.

