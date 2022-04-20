NXT Superstar Cora Jade sends message to WWE veteran

NXT Superstar Cora Jade sent a message to her former role model Natalya on the show's latest edition.

Last week, the Queen of Harts told Jade that her future looked bleak before hitting her with the sharpshooter. This week, after nearly seven years, Natalya returned to the NXT ring and defeated Tatum Paxley.

Cutting a promo on the recent edition of NXT 2.0, Jade stated that her future was not bleak. She said she was looking forward to challenging Natalya before ripping a photograph of them.

"And I know they always say to never meet your idols because it'll disappoint you. I guess I never really realized how true that was until I met the 'real' Nattie. The future isn't bleak. My future isn't bleak. Natalya is a future Hall of Famer but she is dead a** wrong. This girl saw Nattie as a hero, as a dream match but now my only dream is to kick Nattie's legendary a**," stated Cora Jade. (0:23-1:04)

Coming back to Natalya, the former SmackDown Women's Champion put the entire locker room on notice after her assault on Jade. With a victory this week, fans look forward to The Queen of Harts' next opponent on NXT.

Cora Jade is determined to exact revenge on Natalya

Last week, Cora Jade's childhood dreams came true, just not how she imagined. While she was ecstatic to see her favorite superstar, Natalya paid her back by putting her in a sharpshooter.

Later in the show, McKenzie Mitchell approached Jade as she nursed her injured knees. When asked about her reactions, the 21-year-old Superstar reaffirmed that one should never meet their heroes.

“You know, I never felt that way until today. Nattie really was my idol, I meant all that. I thought maybe we could have a conversation about some cats, because I was thinking about getting one, but I’m pretty certain now that’s not going to happen. Because I realize, to be The B.O.A.T., you have to beat The B.O.A.T., and that’s exactly what I’m doing to do as soon as this [her knees] heals,” [H/T Wresling Inc]

Check out Jade's video below:

Since debuting on NXT last year, Cora Jade has quickly risen in the ranks of the women's division. She participated in the 2021 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with then-tag team partner Gigi Dolin.

At NXT: New Year's Evil 2022, she competed in a triple threat match against Raquel González and Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship, where she was unsuccessful.

A program with a veteran like Natalya is likely to put over the young star. It'll be interesting to see how their feud unfolds in the upcoming weeks.

