"I will never forget him" - NXT Superstar credits The Great Khali for WWE signing

With WWE's relationship with India continuing to improve, there are more and more talents from the country currently in the company. It is fair to say that The Great Khali has helped a lot of them to get to such a position, considering he was one of the most famous Indian WWE Superstars in history.

One of the more prominent Indian names WWE has signed in recent years is Kavita Devi. She spoke in an interview with Firstpost on how The Great Khali helped her move on to WWE, through his wrestling school in Haryana, India.

“I think Khali Sir has played the biggest role in my life till date. I consider him as my guru. Before coming to CWE, I didn’t know a thing about professional wrestling. I will never forget him. Had he not given me a platform like CWE, I wouldn't have made it this far."

Devi enrolled at Continental Wrestling Entertainment in 2016, with the hope of making it to WWE someday. Her hopes turned into reality a year later, with WWE inviting her and a few others to Dubai for a tryout.

“Actually, a team from WWE had come to CWE in 2017. They checked our fitness levels and were impressed with some of us. So, they invited us (me and seven other men) to Dubai for a WWE tryout. I cleared all the tests and got selected.”

Kavita Devi in WWE so far

Kavita Devi's first match within the WWE system came before she was officially signed, losing to Dakota Kai in the first round of the 2017 Mae Young Classic. She was a part of the tournament in 2018 as well, where she lost to former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn.

Between these matches, Devi made her WrestleMania debut, albeit on the Kickoff Show. She was a part of the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in which she was eliminated by Sarah Logan. She is currently in NXT as a regular in the crowd of the weekly show.

This is going to be historic moment. Who is going to watch? #wweindia #superstar pic.twitter.com/WJfNB5vQWZ — Kavita Devi (@kavitadevi_wwe) January 20, 2021

While initially slated to take part in WWE's Republic Day special for India, Superstar Spectacle, Kavita Devi revealed that she might not be a part of the upcoming event due to personal reasons. Anyway, India's first female WWE Superstar has a promising future, particularly if these Indian shows become a more regular occurrence in WWE.