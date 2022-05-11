×
NXT Superstar introduced as the new member of Diamond Mine

NXT's Diamond Mine introduced a new member
Hazel S. Pagador
Modified May 11, 2022 08:01 AM IST
Diamond Mine introduced a new addition to their group during tonight's episode of NXT 2.0.

In last week's episode, The Creed Brothers went face-to-face with the Viking Raiders. Due to Roderick Strong's interference by blindsiding the Raiders, Julius and Brutus were successful in their matchup.

During tonight's episode, the brothers revealed that they were unimpressed with what their leader did. Saying they wanted to beat the Vikings clean, Creeds scheduled another match for next week. Not long after this, Roderick introduced Damon Kemp as the newest member of the stable.

.@damonkempwwe is DIAMOND MINE.#WWENXT @roderickstrong @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe https://t.co/ChkN8rTm5f

Damon Kemp is the elder brother of Olympic Gold Medalist and fellow WWE signee, Gable Stevenson. Making his in-ring debut during 205 Live on December 24, 2021, he unfortunately lost to Andre Chase. Since then, he has made several appearances during Level Up, previously facing the likes of Dante Chen, James Drake, Troy Donovan, and more.

Diamond Mine. Forever 💎 @WWE https://t.co/YxKfHvcJJR

Coming back to Diamond Mine, Roderick Strong began handling the group after the departure of Malcolm Bivens in April. Despite reports of the former requesting his own release for the company, the superstar is still very active within the group.

What are your thoughts on Damon's new addition to the group? Sound off in the comments below!

