NXT Superstar reveals Brock Lesnar as his dream opponent

'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and successful WWE Superstars in the history of the company. A five-time WWE Champion and a three-time Universal Champion, many new and upcoming superstars dream of facing Brock Lesnar one day.

Recently, NXT Superstar Jeet Rama sat down for an interview with WrestleSquare's Mr. Positivity aka Saurabh Atri. During the interview, he was asked to react to certain words with the first thing that comes to his mind. When asked about Brock Lesnar, Rama said 'dream opponent'.

Hailing from Haryana, Jeet Rama signed with WWE in 2015 and started training at the Performance Center. He competes on NXT occasionally. Most recently, Rama appeared at WWE Superstar Spectacle where he took on AJ Styles in what was a really good match. It was The Phenomenal One who picked up the victory but Jeet Rama impressed fans with his performance. Will we ever see him go up against Brock Lesnar?

You can watch the entire conversation of Jeet Rama with WrestleSquare's Saurabh Atri here.

Brock Lesnar's current status for a WWE return

Brock Lesnar last appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 36 where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on Night Two of the event. Surprisingly, his contract with WWE reportedly expired last year. Triple H had the following to say during a recent interview when asked about Lesnar's status.

"One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar."

Advertisement

With just three weeks remaining for WrestleMania 37, it looks unlikely that Brock Lesnar will be appearing at The Show of Shows this year. But as the saying goes - never say never.