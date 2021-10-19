"I see myself becoming a top guy. Help take me there" - NXT Superstar’s request to Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels wants to help NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes become a top guy in WWE NXT 2.0.

Carmelo Hayes was a guest on this morning's episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray. During the interview, Hayes revealed that he went to Shawn Michaels early in his NXT run to inform him that he wanted to be a top guy and asked the WWE Hall of Famer to help get him there.

"The conversation happened where I explained to him, this was back in June with a lot of things going on with 205 Live, and I really didn't want to be a 205 Live guy, especially being smaller," Carmelo Hayes said. "Just because I saw more for myself. Not saying anything is wrong with 205 Live. I just didn't want to get pitched into that category. I spoke up, and I truly believe that if you speak up, closed mouths don't get fed. I spoke up the first opportunity I had and said, 'Shawn, I see myself becoming a top guy. Help take me there.'"

Carmelo Hayes believes that conversation with Shawn Michaels was the catalyst to the WWE Hall of Famer taking him under his wing and helping him navigate the waters of NXT 2.0.

HBK, as many already know, has been a catalyst in the past success of NXT alongside his close friend, Triple H. They are responsible for elevating many young talents to the next level. Hayes thinks he could eventually be another of those names.

"I think that gave him like the, 'Okay, this kid is a little different.' On top of that, my mindset is every time I go out, it's WrestleMania, no matter what," Carmelo Hayes continued. "I'm not just happy to be here. I truly want to be great. Through my work, actions, attitude, training at the PC and gym, I'm just working hard, and I want to work harder than anybody else."

Are you surprised that Carmelo Hayes had enough faith in himself to approach Shawn Michaels in that manner? Do you see big things for the NXT North American Champion in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

