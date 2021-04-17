NXT Superstar says he would be 'honored' to retire John Cena

John Cena is undoubtedly a future WWE Hall Of Famer. The Cenation Leader has slowly transitioned away from a full-time role in WWE and many fans believe he could retire soon.

Many WWE Superstars of his calibre usually leave the squared circle for good after one final match. However, the question on everyone's mind is who will face Cena in his final match.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross seems to have inserted himself into this discussion by stating that he would be honored to face John Cena and retire him.

Kross responded to a fan on Twitter, who suggested that the Cenation Leader needed to go out on the highest possible note. The fan believed that Karrion Kross would be the ideal opponent for Cena's retirement match.

The NXT Champion suggested that he is more than ready to take up the mantle of being the one to retire John.

"I would be honored... And VERY ready," said Karrion Kross in his response to the fan.

John Cena's days as a professional wrestler are numbered. With the 16-time World Champion slowly making a transition into acting, it may be time for WWE to consider giving him a proper farewell.

A match between Karrion Kross and Cena would be interesting, as there are many different narratives WWE can run with.

John Cena is looking to make his mark on Holywood

John Cena looks like he will be following in the footsteps of The Rock and Batista as he attempts to make a name for himself in Hollywood.

The former WWE Champion has a number of high-profile movies coming out in 2021, with Fast and Furious 9 and The Suicide Squad being the major ones.

Excitement from start to finish. Joining the amazing crew for the @TheFastSaga #F9 was an unbelievable experience. Seeing this trailer hyped me up all over again!!! June 25th! https://t.co/6wRIkuFN1x — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 14, 2021

It seems like The Doctor of Thuganomics is laser-focused on pursuing a career in Hollywood, and given his high work ethic, it will only be a matter of time before he makes a big splash.

That being said, the WWE Universe would love to see Cena enter the ring one last time.

