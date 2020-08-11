NXT Superstar, Shotzi Blackheart, recently took to Twitter and revealed that she was the victim of a robbery. On Aug. 11, Blackheart divulged that her car was stolen outside of her apartment in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Superstar further detailed that her stolen car which is a white Honda Civic and also shared some details on when it was last tracked. However, that wasn't the only thing that Shotzi Blackheart lost, as she later posted another tweet to reveal that her ring gear was also in the trunk of her car.

In her second tweet, Shotzi Blackheart wrote that her gear bag with all her gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk of her car. The NXT Superstar lastly wrote, "if anyone is wondering why she has been wrestling in street clothes and doesn't have her helmet, the recent robbery is the reason."

Here are the tweets sent out by Shotzi Blackheart.

Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why. https://t.co/S8agHtDmzd — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Im mostly sad about my helmet... my first day of training seven years ago I saw that helmet hung up on the wall next to the ring. I looked at it everyday I went to training. Finally when it was time for me to start having matches I asked my trainers if I could have it. RIP HELMET — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart's run in WWE so far

Shotzi Blackheart initially took part in sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough in 2015. Despite being selected for the season's competition, she had to withdraw due to a heart condition that led to a failed medical.

Fast forward to 2019, WWE signed Shotzi Blackheart and she had reported to the Performance Center in October. On December 5, 2019, the former Shine Nova Champion made her NXT debut at a house show, losing to Chelsea Green. Later in the month, Blackheart made her TV debut against Bianca Belair and hasn't looked back since then.

Shortly afterward, Shotzi Blackheart entered a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Portland, where she eliminated Shayna Baszler. This led to a match between the pair on NXT, where Baszler defeated Blackheart.

Shotzi Blackheart also entered the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble Match as entrant no. 26 but was eliminated by 'The Queen of Spades'. She did manage to last till the final seven of the match though. Blackheart has been a part of the NXT roster for a while now and continues to be a vital element in its stacked women's division.