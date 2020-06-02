Apollo Crews may have a short title-reign

Last week, Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to capture his first Championship in WWE. The new United States Champion, not one to turn down a fight, is set to defend his belt on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

For the moment, it's a mystery opponent, and Apollo Crews will have little time to prepare for whoever is looking to take the belt away from him. However, it looks like we may know who is coming for Apollo.

.@WWEApollo will put the #USTitle on the line tomorrow night on #WWERaw against an opponent of his choosing!



WHO do you think it will be?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oOi1oQXa18 — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic could be coming for Apollo Crews tonight

On Twitter, Dominik Dijakovic posted a simple picture with no caption, though we didn't need too many context clues to see what he was trying to say. Dijakovic has impressed the world with his run in NXT, with some incredible matches against current NXT North American Champion and long-time rival Keith Lee.

The big man has picked up some impressive wins against the likes of Damian Priest, Killian Dain, and even the entirety of the Undisputed Era in last year's WarGames match. However, as of late, he's on a three-match losing streak, last falling to Johnny Gargano after the former NXT Champion damaged his knee on the episode of NXT which aired on 6th May.

It has been rumored that Dijakovic is on his way to the main roster, moving to the Red Brand while fellow NXT alumni Matt Riddle would be heading to SmackDown.

Now, those rumors seem to be coming true and Dijakovic may very well be eyeing the United States Championship. If that's the case, Apollo Crews will be forced to face the overwhelming power of Dominik Dijakovic.