More Superstars are set to move from NXT to the main roster!

WWE and Vince McMahon look to be planning to strengthen the rosters of RAW and SmackDown. After reports of Matt Riddle moving up to join Friday Night SmackDown, rumors have been doing the rounds that more NXT Superstars would follow the Original Bro to RAW or SmackDown. WrestleTalk is now reporting that Dominik Dijakovic could be heading to one of the two brands. It is not known, as of now, whether he will join SmackDown or Monday Night RAW.

Our sources have told us that along with Matt Riddle, Dominik Dijakovic will be heading to either RAW or SmackDown in the coming weeks. While his brand is not known, the plan as of right now is to move him on from NXT in the near future.

NXT has had a huge role to play in the success of both RAW and SmackDown, producing multiple World Champions and main-eventers. Recently, we've also seen major Superstars move from the RAW and SmacDown to NXT, like Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair.

Dominic Dijakovic has made a name for himself on NXT

Talking about Dominik Dijakovic, the NXT Superstar last wrestled on the Black and Gold brand a month ago in a defeat to Johnny Gargano. With this recent report, there are chances that it might have been his last match in NXT.

During his stint with NXT, Dominik has had some amazing feuds and matches against the likes of the North American Champion, Keith Lee. He was also a part of Tommaso Ciampa's team at last year's NXT WarGames against the Undisputed Era where Kevin Owens returned to join them and they ended up victorious.

Stay tuned for further updates on the main roster call ups!