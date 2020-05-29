More NXT Superstars reportedly being called up to the main roster soon

NXT has some great talent under its possession!

With NXT Superstar Matt Riddle set to make a switch to the main roster, it looks like he might not be alone, as more Superstars from the black and gold brand could follow.

Matt Riddle took on Timothy Thatcher on this week's episode of NXT in a deadly-looking Cage Fight inside the Fight Pit. He ended up losing the match and we might see him on Friday Night SmackDown as early as this week.

According to Fightful Select, several more NXT call-ups are being planned over the next month or so.

"In addition to Matt Riddle, there are additional NXT call-ups planned for the main roster. No firm plans have been provided, but they’re expected over the next month or so"

The report suggests that there are no firm plans, neither are any names revealed, but with NXT's roster increasing every day, they might be looking to make way for new Superstars to lead the brand.

NXT Superstars on the main roster

The current roster of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown is filled with several NXT alumni. We've seen the so-called "Developmental Brand" of WWE produce multiple World Champions who are currently leading and main eventing major shows and pay per views.

There has been this continuous process of Superstars spending some time in NXT and later joining the main roster, making space on the NXT roster for others to get their well-deserved share at the top.

NXT has had a huge role to play in the last one year or so, with WWE now acknowledging it as the proper third brand of the company.

Last year's Survivor Series saw NXT being a part of the brand supremacy battle for the first time. What followed was one of the best Survivor Series PPVs, themed RAW vs SmackDown vs NXT. The black and gold brand ended up dominating the other two and came out as the clear winner!

Speaking of Matt Riddle, he has already appeared on main roster programming on multiple occasions previously. He was a part of the NXT men's Survivor Series team at the aforementioned show last year.

He also entered the 2020 Royal Rumble match in January, but unfortunately couldn't make a mark for himself and got eliminated by King Corbin. Due to the same, many fans have been speculating about Riddle having his first main roster feud with Corbin.

WWE recently had a huge release-spree, where numerous WWE Superstars were released in a short period of time.

These rumored NXT call-ups could be a way to make up for those exits on the main roster. It is interesting to note that WWE has also been using NXT and developmental talents as an audience during the recent RAW and SmackDown episodes.

While it's anyone's guess as to who could be the next to follow Matt Riddle and join either RAW or SmackDown, there are many Superstars who have been on NXT for quite some time now. The likes of Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era surely come to the mind, who could move to RAW and get into a feud with Seth Rollins and his disciples.

Stay tuned for further updates on the situation!