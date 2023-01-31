WWE had an eventful and mesmerizing week of television last week with the 30th Anniversary Special and the first Premium Live Event of 2023. In the Royal Rumble fallout edition of RAW tonight, one can expect the company to further set the tone for WrestleMania 39.

Several superstars might be returning to advance their stories on the road to WrestleMania, including Brock Lesnar, who went on a mild rampage after being eliminated from the titular bout on Saturday night. Edge, Beth Phoenix, and the 2023 Men's Rumble winner Cody Rhodes are also expected to show up.

Amid all these big names, an NXT Superstar may see the light of day as he is rumored to wrestle in tonight's Main Event taping, according to PWInsider. The wrestler is none other than Damon Kemp.

"WWE NXT star Damon Kemp will be at tonight’s Raw taping, likely to work the WWE Main Event taping." (H/T RingsideNews)

Who is Damon Kemp of WWE NXT?

For those unaware, Damon Kemp is the older brother of fellow Stamford-based promotion signee and Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson. Gable was last seen alongside Kurt Angle in the main event segment of the December 9, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Damon made his NXT debut on the December 24, 2021, episode of 205 Live. He lost to Andre Chase in his debut match.

As a freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestler from the University of Minnesota and Pan-American Games Champion, Damon Kemp immediately caught the attention of fellow NXT star Roderick Strong, and became an unholy member of Diamond Mine.

Kemp would later turn on his Diamond Mine stablemates and forge a new, ruthless path for himself.

It remains to be seen in what capacity Triple H and creative will use the brothers Kemp and Steveson, as both superstars are yet to be featured in a main program.

