WWE vacates NXT Tag Team Championships following Nash Carter's release

WWE has announced that Nash Carter and Wes Lee of MSK have relinquished the NXT Tag Team Championships.

They captured the titles at NXT Stand & Deliver last week in a triple threat tag team match. The championships have been vacated following Nash Carter's release. According to reports, Carter was let go by the company after an old photo of him impersonating Hitler resurfaced online.

WWE made the announcement on its social platforms and its official website WWE.com that the new NXT Tag Team Champions will be crowned on next week's episode of NXT 2.0.

Nash Carter was accused of domestic abuse by IMPACT Wrestling star Kimber Lee

Carter's soon-to-be ex-wife, Kimber Lee, accused him of abusing her, even sharing pictures showing a split lip to back up her accusations. Wes Lee's wife responded to the allegations, stating that she had mentally abused the MSK member and that he was trying to avoid her.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed Carter's release. Alvarez said there were rumblings about the situation a week ago, and WWE still decided to put the titles on MSK.

"Obviously there were lot of allegations of abuse and there was a picture that surfaced of him dressed as Hitler and I think the most amazing thing about it to me is that there were rumblings about this well over a week ago, to the point where he did a job on NXT last week. I thought, well, it’s probably gonna be the end of him. And then Saturday came, and they won the Tag Team Titles. And now here we are and he’s been fired," Bryan Alvarez said.

Queen.E.Marie @QueenEMarie11 Just so everyone is aware, @NashCarterWWE has been living with Wes and I for months ever since she was in the hospital (which she checked herself into). He’s actually been the one trying to avoid her and HER mental abuse. They haven’t been together. He went to 1 therapy session.. Just so everyone is aware, @NashCarterWWE has been living with Wes and I for months ever since she was in the hospital (which she checked herself into). He’s actually been the one trying to avoid her and HER mental abuse. They haven’t been together. He went to 1 therapy session..

What are your thoughts on the Nash Carter situation? Who do you think will be crowned the new NXT Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comments below!

