NXT TakeOver confirmed to take place during SummerSlam weekend

WWE NXT has announced the next installment of TakeOver will take place during SummerSlam weekend. The show will happen a day after the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

The upcoming NXT pay-per-view has been titled simply TakeOver: 36. NXT TakeOver: 36 is scheduled to take place next month on August 22 which will fall on a Sunday.

What can fans expect at NXT TakeOver: 36?

While no matches have been announced so far as of this writing, fans can expect to see the much-awaited in-ring return of Samoa Joe against reigning NXT Champion, Karrion Kross.

Joe and Kross have been butting heads ever since the Samoan Submission Machine made his return to the black and gold brand.

If Joe's altercation with General Manager William Regal tonight was any indication, the NXT Universe can expect to see the match being confirmed soon.

The Samoan Submission Machine was ready to fight Kross tonight as he came prepared with his fists taped up.

Also, reports have indicated in the past that Kross may soon be leaving NXT for a full-time move to the main roster and this may happen soon following TakeOver: 36. Kross had already made his RAW debut last night against Jeff Hardy but he shockingly lost the match.

We can also expect to see other titles get defended on the show. Owing to what happened tonight, Santos Escobar may potentially challenge NXT North American Champion Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott for the title.

Both these men have a lot of bad blood between them as Legado del Fantasma thwarted Swerve's attempts at becoming NXT Cruiserweight Champion last year. Now with his own faction, Scott looks unstoppable.

TakeOver: 36 is still a month away so the NXT Universe can expect to see new and exciting feuds forming as well.

Will TakeOver: 36 mark the end of Karrion Kross' rule over NXT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

