NXT TakeOver: WarGames announced for December 6

It just wouldn't seem right if a calendar year passed in NXT without the WarGames event. On the latest episode of NXT, it was revealed that the yearly TakeOver event will return to the air on December 6th.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames has been one of the most awaited events

Just as Hell in a Cell is usually used to end feuds or highlight the brutality and personal nature of some angles, the same can be said for WarGames and NXT. In past years, the Undisputed Era has competed in the match multiple times.

With it coming close to the end of the year, it was looking more and more likely we wouldn't be getting a 2020 iteration of WarGames. But after some ongoing feuds between TUE and Pat McAfee's crew, it seemed like it would be happening. After a promo centered around Shotzi Blackheart, the return of the event was confirmed.

In the video package, Blackheart was seen gathering tools to repair her damaged tank. The vehicle was run over a few weeks ago by Candice LeRae and her truck. In the promo, Blackheart said that it would be a war between her and LeRae.

It also seems even more likely that we are headed to another appearance in the cages from The Undisputed Era. Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Adam Cole have competed in the match each year since 2017. However, the faction's record in the match isn't the best.

Since the self-proclaimed Kings of NXT attacked every member of The UE and they've been off TV for a few weeks, it appears that the two squads will collide on December 6th.

Cole and crew have traditionally been the heels in the match, but due to Pat McAfee's chicanery over the last few months, the tables will turn. Last year's event also marked the first time when the women of NXT participated in the WarGames match. Who's ready for war?