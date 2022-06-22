Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction receive a challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

NXT Champions Toxic Attraction was issued a challenge by Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez on the latest edition of the show. During the segment, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter also made their presence felt.

Ever since Perez's victory in the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament, she has clashed multiple times with Toxic Attraction. However, she wasn't alone in her crusade this week as she was joined by Cora Jade.

On tonight's episode of the developmental brand, the champions took to the ring to talk about their stronghold in the women's division. The trio also went out and mocked Roxanne Perez after her Breakout Tournament win. The champions stated that Perez should stop dreaming about the title and play with her action figures instead.

In addition, Gigi Dolin stated that she should just stick to video games as she won't be able to take the pressure. Jacy Jane also issued a dig at Cora when said that Jade folds under pressure.

Jade and Perez then went out to finally address their opponents. The women's breakout tournament winner then shared that she would rather become champions with her best friend. Roxanne added that she could just capture the NXT Women's Championship some other time and wanted to go for the tag team championship.

This prompted Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to come out. They told Cora and Roxanne that the line for the tag team titles is behind them, prompting Jade to tease them about their loss at In Your House.

The segment then ended after the challengers brawled with each other. With the teams now declaring an official challenge, it seems like Toxic Attraction will have a lot on their plate.

