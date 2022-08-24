WWE NXT Results: NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate returns to wrestle on NXT after 2 years

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate wrestled Von Wagner on the latest edition of NXT 2.0. This was his first match on the developmental brand in two years.

Tyler Bate won the NXT UK Championship for the second time in his career by winning a recent tournament. It was conducted after former champion Ilja Dragunov was forced to vacate the championship due to an injury.

Last week during NXT Heatwave, the NXT UK Champion returned to NXT and was face to face with the current NXT Champion Bron Breakker. On this week's episode, Bate and Breakker agreed to face each other and unify both the titles at Worlds Collide.

Bate was not done for the night as he faced Von Wagner. The two-time NXT UK Champion hit a tope rope suicida to take out the giant.

In the closing stages of the match, Bate countered Wagner's Chokeslam and followed it with a couple of strong punches. Wagner was taken off his feet with the running Bicycle Kick, and Bate followed it with the Corkscrew Senton Drop from the top rope.

Tyler Bate emerged victorious and looked strong, heading into Worlds Collide.

The night came to an end as the contracts were signed for both the NXT women's and the men's title unification matches at Worlds Collide.

Who do you think will walk away with the titles at Worlds Collide? Let us know in the comments section below.

