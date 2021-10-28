"Every time I watch them I see how far I'm capable of going"- NXT UK Star names Becky Lynch and the Horsewomen as inspirations

Aoife Valkyrie spoke about her wrestling journey before NXT and her inspirations in a recent promo package released on Twitter.

The NXT UK star is a former Pro-Wrestling: EVE Tag Team Champion alongside Debbie Keitel and a former OTT Women's Champion. She reportedly signed with WWE in January 2020, appearing primarily on NXT UK.

She described her initial struggles with balancing work, training, and college and how she decided to break the shackles to chase her dream:

"There was a point where I was trying to maintain a normal job and get my college degree and travel to train and go to the gym. I really felt for a while like I was falling down the cracks between everything, trying to maintain it. I wasn't succeeding at any level. I postponed one of my college exams so I can go abroad to travel and train. My parents thought I was crazy. They hated the fact that I was going abroad to spend more money than I was making. Sometimes, you don't know why you're doing what you're doing. Whatever's in you that tells you to keep pushing, follow that instinct, and don't feel the need to blend in and do what everyone else is doing," Aoife Valkyrie said.

She further name-dropped WWE's four horsewomen, stating watching them made her realize her capabilities, and added that she'd like to similarly inspire the younger generation:

"When NXT was beginning to explode and you had the four horsewomen. You had Sasha, Bayley, Charlotte, and Becky. Any time I watch them, I see how far I am capable of going and I would love to be that for some of the younger women watching NXT UK. I feel like when I am in the ring, through movement, I can show so much more of who I am than with my words. I have a way of moving that's very unique to me. I can move easily with confidence much, much easier than I can speak or tell anyone how I feel," added Aoife.

Aoife Valkyrie's NXT UK journey so far

Aoife Valkyrie signed with WWE in January last year and made her NXT UK debut the same month. She even wrestled in a couple of house shows for NXT in Florida and has shared the ring with the likes of Mia Yim and AEW's Tay Conti.

Ever since signing with WWE, Valkyrie has gone on an unbeaten streak that lasted for over a year before it was broken by Meiko Satomura back in April. She last wrestled Jinny and gained a pinfall victory over her in a no disqualification match in August.

