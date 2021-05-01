NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin cancelled

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin had already been rescheduled twice. The event was originally set to take place in April 2020 but was pushed back to October of last year. It was later moved again and was due to take place on June 20, 2021.

However, it now appears that the event will no longer be taking place at all. In a recent statement from WWE, shared by Inside the Ropes, the company said the following:

"NXT UK Live: Dublin scheduled to take place at 3Arena, Dublin on Sunday, June 20, 2021 has been cancelled."

"Refunds will be available from point of purchase."

RESPECT.@satomurameiko continues to show why she is the BEST in the WORLD.#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KA8shdYnOy — WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2021

The event was originally set to be headlined by former NXT Champion Finn Balor and current NXT UK Champion WALTER. It is currently unknown whether the two stars will come face to face at a different event.

A return to live audiences in WWE may be in the cards later this year. According to recent reports, the company is aiming for crowds to return around SummerSlam time. During a recent media call, WWE stated they are looking at the second half of 2021. WrestleMania 37 took place with a reduced audience at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

A number one contendership match will be happening soon in NXT UK

Line 'em up so I can knock them down 🙃#FOREVERCHAMPION https://t.co/jdWTo4dZr7 — KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) April 29, 2021

On the most recent edition of NXT UK, Assistant General Manager Sid Scala announced that a Gauntlet Eliminator Match will take place soon. He revealed that the winner of this match will earn a shot at the NXT UK Women's Championship. The current champion, Kay Lee Ray, has just passed 600 days as the titleholder.

Five names were announced for the upcoming match. Those names were Jinny, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna and Emilia McKenzie. McKenzie faced Ray in a tag team match at the recent NXT UK: Prelude. McKenzie partnered with Meiko Satomura and Kay Lee Ray teamed up with Isla Dawn at the event.