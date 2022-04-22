Spoilers: New champions crowned at WWE's NXT UK tapings

New NXT UK Tag Team Champions were crowned during tapings, with Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith winning the gold.

Trent Seven & Tyler Bate previously held the NXT UK tag titles, which they won after defeating the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly, in December 2021.

According to reports from Wrestling Inc., the taping saw a triple threat match for the title, with Carter & Smith defeating former champions Moustache Mountain and Die Familie (Charlie Dempsey & Rohan Raja).

Die Familie faced Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz during a Wednesday taping to qualify for the triple threat match, while Oliver & Ashton faced Gallus. To know April 21, 2022 match cards and results, click here.

Referee stoppages, betrayals, and more during today's NXT UK tapings

Aside from changing titles, Thursday's taping also featured singles matches, two referee stoppages due to injury, betrayal, a fake retirement, and a champion retaining her title.

During the show, Eliza Alexander defeated Amale in a quick match due to injury, with the referee throwing the unfortunate 'X' symbol. The same goes for Tiger Turan's victory over Josh Morell, where the referee called off the match after an injury.

Symbiosis members Primate & T-Bone turned on Eddie Dennis after defeating Oli Blake & Tate Mayfairs. It wasn't the only tag team that cracked as Trent Seven announced he was retiring, only to attack Tyler Bate right after.

While the UK Tag Team champions saw new owners, that wasn't the case for the Women's Championship as Meiko Satomura retained her title over 2.0's Ivy Nile.

The exchange superstars also appeared during today's taping, featuring the likes of Lash Legend, Damon Kemp, Von Wagner, and Ivy Nile.

Given the betrayal between Seven & Bate, and the exchange between 2.0 talents, it's safe to assume that Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith will be facing new names for their tag team titles.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Abhinav Singh