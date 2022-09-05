NXT Women's Tag Team Championships retained following Toxic Attraction interference, main roster teased

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retained their NXT Women's Tag Team Championship following some Toxic Attraction interference at NXT Worlds Collide.

Last Tuesday, Carter and Chance were challenged to a match at the premium live event by main roster stars Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. With successful backgrounds in NXT and tag team wrestling, Nikki and Doudrop looked to add the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship to their list of career achievements.

The Scottish team appeared to be extra motivated heading into the NXT Worlds Collide after being eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.

During the match, Doudrop dominated with her superior size and strength, beating the champions down before tagging in Nikki. Despite hitting Kayden and Katana with everything they had, the main roster stars struggled to put them away.

Towards the end of the match, Toxic Attraction's music hit, and Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin stormed the ring. This distracted Doudrop and Nikki, which allowed the champs to take advantage and retain via pinfall.

This sees the hard work of Carter and Chance continue to pay off, and could lead to a potential main roster feud between Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop and Toxic Attraction in the future.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi