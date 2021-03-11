NXT Women's Tag Team titles change hands twice in debut night

Earlier in the show, NXT General Manager William Regal presented inaugural Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez with brand new NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

Overjoyed at becoming the first-ever champions, Kai and Gonzalez's reign would, unfortunately, not last for long. They were then dethroned by Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon later in the night.

While Storm and Blackheart were the ones that Kai and Gonzalez defeated in the finals of the Women's Dusty Cup, they were not able to best them tonight on NXT.

Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon become the second-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

After the groundbreaking announcements William Regal made earlier in the show, NXT managed to surprise fans by having the Women's Tag Team titles change hands twice in one night.

While Kai and Gonzalez will be looking forward to a rematch, Blackheart and Moon may already have a target on their backs. While everyone was busy congratulating the brand new champions backstage, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were seen sulking in the background at a distance.

Will we get to see LeRae and Hartwell challenge the new tag champions sometime in the future? What are your reactions to the title changing hands twice in one night? Let us know in the comments.