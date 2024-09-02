Oba Femi destroys former WWE champion to retain his title at NXT: No Mercy

Oba Femi destroyed a former WWE champion at NXT No Mercy. His title reign continues with this win.

Tony D'Angelo is the latest victim of Oba Femi. Ever since arriving in NXT, Femi has proven to be a dominant force in the ring. He quickly rose to prominence by winning the NXT Breakout Tournament. He then quickly cashed in his contract on Dragon Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Since then, Femi has kept a stranglehold over the title as he destroyed anyone who dared challenge him. He has a long list of challengers that even includes former champions like Wes Lee.

Trending

Tonight, Femi faced his toughest opponent yet in Tony D'Angelo. Tony did what no one was able to do before him and took Femi to his limit. He even came close to becoming the new champion on a few occasions.

Tony D showed a lot of heart when he kicked out of a powerbomb. However, Femi proved too strong for D'Angelo, and he hit two more powerbombs to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if anyone will be able to beat Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback