  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Oba Femi
  • Oba Femi destroys former WWE champion to retain his title at NXT: No Mercy

Oba Femi destroys former WWE champion to retain his title at NXT: No Mercy

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 02, 2024 01:05 GMT
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is the current NXT North American Champion (Image source: WWE.com and Roxanne Perez's X account)

Oba Femi destroyed a former WWE champion at NXT No Mercy. His title reign continues with this win.

Tony D'Angelo is the latest victim of Oba Femi. Ever since arriving in NXT, Femi has proven to be a dominant force in the ring. He quickly rose to prominence by winning the NXT Breakout Tournament. He then quickly cashed in his contract on Dragon Lee to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Since then, Femi has kept a stranglehold over the title as he destroyed anyone who dared challenge him. He has a long list of challengers that even includes former champions like Wes Lee.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, Femi faced his toughest opponent yet in Tony D'Angelo. Tony did what no one was able to do before him and took Femi to his limit. He even came close to becoming the new champion on a few occasions.

Tony D showed a lot of heart when he kicked out of a powerbomb. However, Femi proved too strong for D'Angelo, and he hit two more powerbombs to pick up the win.

It will be interesting to see if anyone will be able to beat Oba Femi for the NXT North American Championship anytime soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी