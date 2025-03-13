Oba Femi sends a four-word message to Cody Rhodes after his major announcement on WWE RAW

Oba Femi sent a four-word message to Cody Rhodes after the latter declared himself as the new "captain" of WWE. Rhodes is currently feuding with John Cena and will face him at WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly enough, Femi also declared himself the "captain" during a previous promo on NXT. The reigning NXT Champion established himself as the brand's top guy by defeating Trick Williams at NXT New Year's Evil 2025.

On X (fka Twitter), Femi sent a message to Rhodes, stating that both men are the captains of WWE.

"We ARE the captains," wrote Femi.

Check out Femi's post on X (fka Twitter):

Femi recently defended the NXT Championship against Moose at NXT Roadblock. The latter is also the reigning TNA X Division Champion.

Eric Bischoff wants Stone Cold Steve Austin to help Cody Rhodes

Eric Bischoff has suggested the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare is expected to be outnumbered during his match against John Cena, who has The Rock in his corner.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed the possibility of The Texas Rattlesnake making an appearance at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"That's kinda cool. I like it. It can make sense for a lot of reasons. Dusty and Steve go back. There's connective tissue there. There's legendary connective tissue there, legendary. The story's already been told. It's out there just wanting to be assembled in a fresh way as a backdrop for a compelling story with a feel-good ending. Somebody write that story, please. It's not that hard, half the work is done, use AI, I don't care. Somebody complete that story."

Cena is aiming to win his 17th WWE World Championship. Meanwhile, Rhodes won the title at WrestleMania XL by defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules Match.

