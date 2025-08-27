Oba Femi sends a warning after WWE star confirmed as new #1 contender: "I make the exceptional, average"

After JeVon Evans was seemingly injured following his failed effort against the WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi, at Heatwave, Ava announced a No. 1 Contender Match between Ricky Saints and Josh Briggs this week on NXT. Both men tore each other apart as the match progressed, just to get one step closer to potentially winning the NXT Title.Ricky Saints managed to pin Briggs at the end and is now the No. 1 contender for the NXT Championship. However, before he could celebrate his victory, NXT Champion Oba Femi made an appearance to send a message to his next challenger.While Saints tried to make a name for himself by claiming he would be the one to end the terror of the champion, Oba Femi had a message of his own, making it clear what he thought of the challenger. Femi stated that he turned exceptional talent into average, and when it comes to Saints, he will make the latter mediocre.“I'm going to show you that you are not special because when you stand across from me, you become an ordinary man because that is what The Ruler does. When people challenge me, I start to show them the true levels of their own talent. I make the exceptional, average, and in your case, I'm going to make The Absolute, absolutely mediocre,” the NXT Champion declared.Oba Femi and Ricky Saints are set to battle it out for the NXT Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 27.Oba Femi and Ricky Saints were interrupted by WWE Champions during their face-offWhile Femi and Saints were trying to send a message to each other before the match at No Mercy, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, DarkState, made their presence felt by threatening both men to get out of the ring.Soon after, a beatdown broke out with DarkState trying to take down Femi and Saints before former tag champions, Hank and Tank, made their way out to even the odds.Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the stars in the future.