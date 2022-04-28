Odyssey Jones gives an update on his WWE return

NXT Superstar Odyssey Jones provided an update on his WWE return during a recent interview appearance.

The up-and-coming star burst onto the scene during the tail-end of NXT's fabled black-and-gold era. Competing in the NXT Breakout Tournament, Jones went to the finals but lost to Carmelo Hayes. He has been off WWE TV for most of 2022 after suffering a ruptured Patella Tendon during a dark match in January.

Speaking to the Wrestling The Rap Game podcast, Jones spoke about his injury, stating that he takes full responsibility. Describing the circumstances, he said:

“I went for an up and over and went up, but didn’t go over. Went up and straight down. I was being… I could have worked smarter. I didn’t work smart enough. That’s my learning curve.God willing, if I get another opportunity to get back out there and do it again, I know for a fact that I'll do it better," Jones said (H/T Fightful)

Having undergone successful surgery, the NXT Star is on the road to recovery. However, Jones is trying not to stress about it:

"I’m excited for the return, but I try not to think about it too much. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel and a little bit out of reach. I’d rather be where my a** is and focus on things. I’m already walking, braced up, no crutch. Six weeks post-op, seven weeks from the injury.”

Odyssey Jones @oshow94 🏿 It was God I’ll never say I got it by myself It was God I’ll never say I got it by myself 🙏🏿

How long has Odyssey Jones been with WWE?

Though he made his first televised appearance in 2021, Odyssey Jones has been signed to the company since 2019.

Before his training with WWE, Jones was a college athlete and played football as an offensive guard for the Syracuse University team, Syracuse Orange.

Since joining the NXT ranks, The O Show has wrestled the likes of LA Knight, Dexter Lumis, Grayson Waller, and Diamond Mine. Hopefully, he'll have many more matches with the veteran and newer stars of the brand upon his return.

What do you think of Odyssey Jones' comments? Are you excited about his return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

