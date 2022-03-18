"Of course I did" - WWE Superstar responds to fan's Scott Hall tweet

WWE Superstar Carmella took to Twitter to respond to a fan's post about Scott Hall's first-ever WWE match.

One half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Carmella is a second-generation wrestler and is the daughter of former WWE enhancement talent Paul Van Dale.

Van Dale worked sporadically as an in-ring talent for Vince McMahon between the 1980s and 1990s and also worked as a mixed martial artist during his career.

Paul Van Dale was also the first television opponent for Scott Hall in the WWE, as was recently pointed out in a fan's Twitter post.

The fan tagged Carmella in the tweet, asking if she was aware of her father's unique achievement, to which the former SmackDown Women's Champion responded.

"Of course I did," she said.

Carmella and Queen Zelina are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They are scheduled to defend the titles at WrestleMania 38 against the teams of Sasha Banks & Naomi and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan.

When did Scott Hall pass away?

Scott Hall passed away on March 14th, 2022, after suffering three heart attacks following a surgery.

Hall went under the knife for hip surgery but would end up suffering consequetive heart attacks following the procedure due to a loose blood clot. This led to him being placed on life support. When Hall's family gathered at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, life support was discontinued, and the wrestling world lost one of its most memorable icons.

Hall was just 63 years old at the time of his passing. The wrestling world was deeply saddened as tributes poured in for one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time.

WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/jgqL3WizOS

The two-time Hall of Famer was known as Razor Ramon in WWE and was a four-time Intercontinental Champion. He left the company and joined WCW in 1996 forming the iconic stable nWo, which included the likes of Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

