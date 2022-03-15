Like Scott Hall always said, this is one more for the good guys

Somewhere, God is looking down on all of us and saying, HEY YO... to the great Scott Hall.

Very few athletes have shaped the world of professional wrestling in the way that WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall did. He was an innovator in so many ways, and he did it with a cockiness and a swagger that not many performers possess.

Whether he was slicking his hair back or throwing a toothpick in your face, 'The Bad Guy' always delivered the goods.

There was only one Razor, and he carved out his legacy by living on the edge of that blade. For better or worse, he lived his life on his own terms, giving us some great memories along the way.

In essence, he was the guy who started the famed 'Monday Night Wars' when he walked through the crowd at Nitro and shocked the world. He took us all on a magical mystery ride, and we were more than happy to go with him. Because it was a lot of fun. He had a presence and an appeal that drew you in as a viewer.

Some people might remember Scott Hall for his personal battles, but he was so much more than that

Hall's influence in the wrestling industry is well-documented. So are his life struggles, even though that's something he should never be measured for.

He should be looked at as a game changer. It didn't matter if he was part of the Kliq or the nWo, he was a guy who knew how to give the fans what they wanted. As a wrestler, he was a superstar in the ring and could do things that guys his size can't normally do.

But it was his brain and acumen that truly set him apart.

Scott Hall understood the psychology behind what he was doing, and conveyed it in a manner that some people probably didn't even understand as they were watching it. He knew that a look, or a simple mannerism, could make thousands of people lose their minds. That's what wrestling is all about: Making the crowd go crazy.

I think he said it best when he said: "Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don't last, but BAD GUYS DO."

So... survey says, heaven just got a champion. That's one more for the good guys.

What are your fondest memories of Scott Hall's career in pro wrestling?

