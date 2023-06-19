"Of course I would do that" – Former WWE talent willing to return after 23 years

Many WWE Superstars have been offered the chance to return to the company several years after leaving. Caryn Mower, aka Muffy, recently revealed that she is open to working for her former employers again if the opportunity arises.

Mower appeared on WWE television in April 2000 as Stephanie McMahon's kayfabe personal trainer. The former developmental talent once complained about her on-screen name, Muffy, which she believes led to her abrupt departure from the company.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mower was asked whether she would be willing to return to WWE one day:

"It depends, that's a great question. I love wrestling. I like the physicality of it. I love the stunt stuff. You know what, I would say yes and I would go from there, and if it was fun and exciting and people were involved, like stunt business, people are supportive, and, yeah, of course I would do that. I would definitely take it and see how it would go and then I would go from there. How can you say no to wrestling?" [23:48 – 24:19]

WWE fans best remember Mower for her appearance on the April 13, 2000, episode of SmackDown. Alongside Stephanie McMahon, her villainous character berated members of the crowd for being overweight.

Caryn Mower reflects on her WWE experience

Working for WWE in 2000 was not always pleasant for female wrestlers. Women were often treated as eye candy instead of serious in-ring competitors, while the behind-the-scenes atmosphere was less welcoming than Caryn Mower expected.

Mower, who is also an experienced stunt double, still has some positive memories of her time in the wrestling business:

"It was a great experience. I got to work with extremely amazing people. I think at that time in my brain I wanted to do more stunts, so I thought the wrestling thing would bring me there and all that stuff. I was expecting I think during wrestling more of a camaraderie, but I think during that time, my time – I think it's better now – the writers were just writing whoever they wanted to write." [29:19 – 29:55]

Stephanie McMahon's former on-screen ally has worked on several high-profile films and television shows, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest.

Do you remember Caryn Mower's appearances as Muffy? Let us know in the comments section below.

