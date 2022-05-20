"Of course!"- Top star's cheeky reaction to being asked if he's jealous of Cody Rhodes

Kevin Owens sarcastically told a fan that he was jealous of Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has firmly established himself as one of the top babyfaces on RAW. He gets loud cheers from fans on a weekly basis and is one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling.

WWE recently introduced the "Countdown to Cody Rhodes" graphic, letting fans know the exact time the former AEW star will appear on TV.

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has been taking jibes at WWE's decision ever since. He recently took another amusing shot at the countdown via his Twitter handle. A fan replied to Owens and asked if he's jealous of Rhodes. Owens reacted to the fan's question with what seemed like a facetious response:

Kevin @FightOwensFight #CountdownToCody



Approximately 358 200 seconds. Approximately 358 200 seconds. #CountdownToCodyApproximately 358 200 seconds.

Cody Rhodes has had the upper hand against Kevin Owens so far

Cody Rhodes made his surprise WWE return at WrestleMania 38 and got an elaborate entrance. He defeated Seth Rollins at the mega event. On the RAW after the Show of Shows, The American Nightmare defeated Kevin Owens in a dark match.

On the April 18, 2022 episode of the red brand, the two stars were pitted against each other in singles competition again. Rhodes won via countout on that occasion.

Rhodes recently opened up on the significance of him winning the WWE title someday:

"It is the one that got away. No Rhodes got their hands on it. I have said it, made it clear, and if it goes unobtained that’s one thing but I just couldn’t let it go unsaid. With that in mind I have a habit of very much putting things out in the universe when it comes to sports entertainment and making sure they happen. I am a big, big proponent of sticking to your word. I would love to give my word to the WWE Universe that not only do I want it, but I am going to get it. Only time will tell.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Owens has already achieved what Cody is currently eyeing: winning a top title in WWE. The Canadian star won the Universal Title in 2016 and held it for months on end before dropping it to Goldberg on the road to WrestleMania 33.

Who's the bigger star between Rhodes and Owens, in your opinion? Sound off in the comments!

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

Edited by Anirudh