[Off-air footage] What happened after The Bloodline's staredown with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso?

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso were involved in a wholesome moment after tonight's edition of SmackDown went off the air.

The final segment of WWE SmackDown saw Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes coming face-to-face in an epic encounter. In the end, Reigns summoned Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, but The American Nightmare came prepared for such a situation. Jey Uso and Seth Rollins made their way through the crowd and joined him, evening the odds. The two groups stared at each other as the show went off the air.

After SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso had some fun interacting with the fans in attendance. Rhodes hyped the crowd before handing over one of his shoes to a fan. Jey threw the other shoe at the crowd to a loud pop.

The clip of the duo's antics can be checked below:

Cody and Seth have quite a massive challenge ahead of them at WrestleMania XL when they face The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1. The high-stakes match will decide the stipulation for the main event of Night 2. If The Bloodline wins, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout will be fought according to Bloodline rules.

As for Jey, he is all set to face his brother Jimmy in a blockbuster singles match at The Show of Shows.

