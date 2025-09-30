Official ring names for El Grande Americano's sidekicks revealed

El Grande Americano now leads the charge as he has a faction named &quot;Los Americanos&quot; with two sidekicks. His two sidekicks officially have their ring names in WWE.This week on RAW, AJ Styles was booked to team up with Dragon Lee to face the two new recruits of Los Americanos. The two men, who have sporadically appeared to do the bidding of El Grande Americano (and Dominik Mysterio), are believed to be Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. They are officially a faction. Styles cut a promo ahead of his clash against John Cena, telling the fans that thanks to them, he can do his favorite thing ever - beat up John Cena. Dragon Lee, meanwhile, praised his tag team partner and said it was an honor to team up with him before vowing to go after Dominik Mysterio's AAA Mega Championship.Meanwhile, the two sidekicks of El Grande Americano now have a name. The one wearing red is Rayo, and the one wearing blue is Bravo. Rayo and Bravo would ultimately suffer a defeat to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee in a creative finish that saw Lee directly set up the Styles Clash for his partner, while taking out everyone necessary.Grande Americano, played by Ludwig Kaiser, also tried getting involved in the match, but ultimately, he was taken out too, and it was a victory for Styles and Lee. It looks like Bravo and Rayo are going to be the de facto fall guys for Grande Americano while they do his bidding.The character of Grande Americano has lasted far longer than anybody would have expected, and it's going to be interesting to see what ultimately happens with the group, and more importantly, what the payoff of this entire storyline is. WWE has been under fire from fans lately because of the creative direction they've taken on RAW and SmackDown.