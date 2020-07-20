The Eye for an Eye match at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules' ended with Rey Mysterio possibly losing his eye, or did he?

Well, WWE provided a medical update on Rey Mysterio's condition following the match. Charly Caruso stated that Rey Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to receive treatment for a possible globe luxation.

It was revealed that the medical experts seemed positive that Mysterio may be able to have his vision. How may that happen, you ask? WWE provided a comprehensive medical explanation, which has been given below:

After the sickening conclusion of the Eye for an Eye Match, Charly Caruso provided an update on the condition of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio was rushed to a local medical facility to be treated for a potential globe luxation. Medical experts were optimistic that if the optic nerve is not severed and there is not too much strain on the blood vessels and nerves that connect the Eye to the rest of the head, there's a chance Mysterio can maintain his vision. Stay with WWE social and digital platforms for the latest updates on Mysterio's condition.

The Eye for an Eye match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins unsurprisingly put on a really solid match until the gnarly finish. They both, as expected, targeted the eyes with vario as that was the stipulation of the match.

However, there were many moments from the match that the fans will remember fondly. There was some good back-and-forth action and also a spot in which Rey Mysterio hit Seth Rollins with the Curb Stomp.

In the end, Rollins managed to shove Rey Mysterio's eye into the edge of the steep steps. Rollins backed off after blood trickled out of Mysterio's eye and the referee jumped in to check on the WWE legend before calling for the bell. We even saw a fake eyeball as Mysterio struggled with the pain.

Rollins even puked after extracting Rey Mysterio's eyeball from its socket, and the images were really disturbing to watch. Sportskeeda's very own Riju Dasgupta broke down the finish of the match and the possible reasons behind the booking, and we highly recommend that you check it out.

With WWE providing a somewhat positive medical update, Rey Mysterio could potentially be back on WWE TV, probably with an eye patch. There has been a lot of talk with regards to Mysterio's status in the company as his WWE contract reportedly expired months ago. However, the feud between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio could see another chapter being written on the road to SummerSlam.

More details on Rey Mysterio's storyline injury should be revealed soon, and we'll keep you updated as they come our way.