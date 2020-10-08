Official update issued on Finn Balor's broken jaw and in-ring future, Triple H reacts

Finn Balor tweeted out hours before NXT's latest episode that he had broken his jaw in two different places. The NXT Champion also shared a graphic X-Ray image of his broken jaw on social media.

The NXT episode after TakeOver 31 featured a Prime Target video package that looked back at the NXT Championship match from the PPV and the aftermath of the intense title showdown.

It was confirmed that Finn Balor would miss some in-ring time due to the nasty injury. The usual recovery time for broken jaws is around six weeks. In Balor's case, no definite timeline was provided regarding his rehabilitation.

Dr. Jeffrey Westerfield, the ringside physician, gave an official update on Finn Balor's current condition and recovery.

Westerfield was surprised that Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly could complete the match considering the contest's hard-hitting nature. The WWE doctor confirmed that Balor would not be able to wrestle for some time. The Prince would not even be able to talk fluently until the swelling reduces.

"That match was so hard-hitting. It's amazing, I don't know how the two of them got through that match. Unfortunately, there's absolutely no chance that Kyle's going to be able to make TVs this week. Finn had two fractures in his jaw. Once the swelling goes down in a couple days, Finn's going to be able to talk very sparingly. Obviously it's going to have to have him out for a little bit of time."

Finn Balor also commented on his injury and future during the Prime Target segment video segment. The NXT Champion had the following to say:

"I got time. I got a broken jaw in two different places to prove it. He's got the fire, but you gotta fight fire with fire. A lot of people asking, 'Is this title reign going to be as good as the last?' I think they just got their answer."

Triple H reacted to Finn Balor's comments with the following tweet:

Kyle O'Reilly, who also legitimately hurt himself during the TakeOver 31 main event, revealed that he injured himself after a hard liver shot from Finn Balor. WWE's first update immediately following the TakeOver show had stated that O'Reilly had also broken a few teeth.

"I took my shot at The Prince. I didn't miss, but he hit me first. I took that liver shot, and I hate to admit this, but I felt all hope escape my body. It wasn't going to stop me from fighting back. I think that's what makes a champion, is someone who is will to continue despite there being no hope."

Balor and O'Reilly are both expected to be out of action for some time, but we should get an update soon about the precise timeline regarding their recoveries and possible in-ring returns.